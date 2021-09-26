BOISE—Treasure Valley youth who are interested in doing more for their community and want to drive change to make this region a healthier and safer place to live are invited to register for the free Idaho Youth for Change (IYFC) Summit taking place Oct. 1-2.
The second annual IYFC Summit engages and empowers Idaho students to strengthen skills, build relationships and inspire action towards equitable, healthy and thriving communities. Adult allies and youth plan and execute the Summit in full partnership. Bringing together the leaders of tomorrow, the virtual event will feature workshops, breakout sessions and keynote speakers from local industry professionals committed to encouraging young people in Idaho to help catalyze positive changes in their communities. Awesome prize packages are available for participants.
“This Summit is a great opportunity to bring students together from all around Idaho to work on goals that are important to us,” said Nat Parry, a youth coordinator of the Summit. “It’s a very challenging and stressful time for many people right now. This Summit provides a platform for young people to focus on positive and tangible actions that will have meaningful and ongoing repercussions for all Idahoans.”
Post Summit, participants will have the opportunity to apply for mini-grants or to become youth advocates in their community, said Lindsey DeBoer, Health Program Specialist, Project Filter. “The goal is to develop a new generation of community champions to improve health equity and reduce health-related disparities,” she said.
This Summit is supported by the Idaho Tobacco Prevention and Control Program, Sexual Violence Prevention Health Program, Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, St. Luke’s Health System, Poder of Idaho, ACLU of Idaho, The Advocates, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health, Safe Passages, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and Idaho State Department of Education.