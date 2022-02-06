Skaters, players and law enforcement officers participated in IceClimbers at the Manchester Ice & Events Center in McCall, coordinated by Courageous Climbing to provide free opportunities for people with special needs to go ice skating.
Jayden Azzopardi of McCall demonstrates a dance move while riding on the Zamboni during intermission at the Jan. 28 Boise State – Oregon hockey game held at the Manchester Ice & Events Center during the Winter Carnival. Jayden was one of the participants in the IceClimbers program hosted by the hockey players and the ice-rink.
A young skater builds up his courage to try skating with one of the ice skate trainers while several Boise State players look on.
A record 70 elected officials in Idaho are participating in the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.
Members of the Idaho State Legislature, as well as the lieutenant governor, attorney general and state controller, will try to reach a daily step goal during February to earn money for the school or school district of their choice. The schools will be able to use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active.
“The record number of participants shows our legislators and elected officials understand how important walking is for their own health,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “They are all setting a great example about the importance of daily physical activity and contributing to a local school in the process. We can’t think these leaders enough for their participation.”
Last year, $50,000 was given to Idaho schools from Steps for Schools earnings. Participants have two options in Steps for Schools:
Walk an average of 5,000 steps a day during February to earn $500 for the school or district
Walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during February to earn $1,000 for the school or district
Senators and representatives from 33 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts are registered, making Steps for Schools a challenge that will positively impact nearly all of Idaho.