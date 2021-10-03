BOISE—Zoo Boise, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, was awarded a grant for $18,657 from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC). The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis.
Zoo Boise will use the grant to improve mobility accessibility to the Nyala and Southern Ground Hornbill Exhibit by removing the staircase and adding a ramp for visitors to view the exhibit.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“The Reeve Foundation is humbled and proud to be able to support important organizations by offering life-changing projects and programs through this grant cycle,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Funding projects that prevent harassment and displacement of low-income tenants, offering Paralympians an abuse prevention curriculum and other community-based activities like adaptive sports and gardening to end food insecurity is an example of how we’re aiding people living with paralysis to regain their independence and back into their local community.”
Zoo Boise has turned the act of visiting the zoo into a conservation action. Since 2007, visits to Zoo Boise have generated more than $3 million towards the conservation of animals in the wild, redefining why we have a zoo. Zoo Boise is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, a national organization that supports excellence in animal care, conservation, education and science.