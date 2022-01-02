The New Year’s Day Rose Parade featured a float that was designed in part by a Nampa woman who’s been helping with the Lutheran Hour Ministries float for 38 years.
Linda Varnes, an art instructor at Treasure Valley Community College, said a local icon inspired her design for this year’s float, entitled “Jesus Teaches.” The float features a cross on a high cliff, similar to the cross at Table Rock, overlooking Boise. A waterfall flows and forest animals watch as Jesus encourages 12 modern day disciples with a message of Good News. Trail markers note words of joy, peace, love, hope and kindness. The Idaho-inspired setting was part of the design submitted by Varnes.
Varnes began helping with the floats when she lived in California and has continued to help even after 20 years of living in Idaho. In an email prior to the parade, she said she planned on attending this year as one of 4,000 Petal Pusher volunteers who decorate between six and eight floats each year.
The Rose Parade, which is 133 years old, was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Varnes said this year’s Lutheran Hour Ministries’ float fits in well with the overall parade theme of ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’
“Jesus is still teaching us, through the pandemic, he’s teaching us kindness and joy and patience,” Varnes said.
Varnes, a classically trained artist, served as an art consultant for the Lutheran Hour float when she lived in California. Her artwork first appeared in 1991 with two Christ windows, in 1992 with a Mary and Baby Jesus window, the trophy-winning 1997 float with Christ the Good Shepherd window, the 1999 cross and text for the 1930’s style radio and 14 windows for the 2000 float on which she was a float rider.
When stained windows were again requested for the 2007 float, she helped create the first Princess Trophy winning entry for the Lutheran Hour for most beautiful float under 35 feet. The 2014 country church with her stained-glass window designs won the second Princess Trophy.
Varnes said she loves seeing the response of the crowd when the float passes by, with some dropping to their knees and others nodding or giving a thumbs-up. “This parade presents the best of what America stands for,” Varnes said.
Varnes also helps with the parade by running a souvenir stand, selling pins, programs, parade and game wear. Included this year on the souvenir and ministry tables are wooden cross necklaces made by Ralph Reinke of Nampa, handmade masks by Claudette Klinchuch of Kuna and the children’s book, “The Angel With Big Feet,” by Dottie Basye of Eagle.