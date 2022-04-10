CALDWELL—Seven students from MOSAICS Public School were recognized at the state level for excellence in art through the National PTA Reflections art program. Five of these students went on to excel in the regional competition, and two finalists from the region, second-grader Emma Murdock and sixth-grader Rhyanna Murdock, moved into the national level of competition.
MOSAICS is a public STEAM school, which incorporates art into their STEM-focused, cross-curricular, project-based learning. The Reflections program provides students with the opportunity to apply their artistic skills and compete at a national level. MOSAIC’s Art teacher, Miss Glick, coached each student in preparing an entry in the Visual Arts category. The contest has several additional categories, such as photography and dance.
This year’s theme was “I will change the world by … .” Each entry includes a statement from the student about how they are going to change the world, like this one from Rhyanna: “I will change the world by being a light when no one else is and by helping others rise up. Even when others choose not to do right or good I will choose to be a light and find the good, and be an example to help others rise up.”
The seven school-level winners were selected by the Idaho State PTA President to bring their artwork to the State Capital for PTA Advocacy Day in January. They attended legislative discussions, displayed their artwork and ate lunch with their representatives.
“Art is the purposeful expression of an idea. By including art in our STEM model, we are preparing our students to communicate in meaningful ways with others,” shared Anthony Haskett, principal of MOSAICS. “Competing in Reflections allows students to practice different art forms and receive feedback from a wider audience.”