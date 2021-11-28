BOISE—The Velma P. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts recently announced the inaugural Idaho High School Theater Awards (IHSTA) program.
The IHSTA program is designed to celebrate, support and advocate for high school theater education. It is a regional program of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Jimmy Awards, a program of the Broadway League. The Jimmy Awards have celebrated the talent of high school theater students across the country for ten years.
Two outstanding Idaho student performers will be chosen to join top students from across the country for a week of private coaching with New York City Tisch faculty, master classes with Broadway professionals and rehearsals in preparation for a once-in-a-lifetime performance on the Minskoff stage (where the Lion King performs).
Morrison Center Executive Director Laura Kendall is spearheading the effort. “As a proud member of the Broadway League, I am excited to start the first and only program in Idaho,” Kendall said in a press release. “We are looking forward to partnering alongside music and theater teachers to highlight the achievements each school is making in musical theater.”
Each participating school will receive professional adjudication and constructive feedback on their school’s musical performance. In addition, schools will have the opportunity to participate in master classes in voice, movement and acting by touring Broadway professionals from the Morrison Center Broadway In Boise season. Finally, to showcase all the hard work from the year, students and teachers will be invited to a Formal Awards Ceremony on the Morrison Center main stage modeled after the Tony Awards on Friday, June 10, 2022.
“Theater teachers and students deserve to be honored for their outstanding achievement in producing theater. We intend to acknowledge their hard work by distributing high-quality awards the school can display in their trophy case,” Kendall said.
To learn more about the program, the Morrison Center will be holding 30-minute informational sessions. Visit MorrisonCenter.com/community to sign your school program up today.
