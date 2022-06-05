MERIDIAN — Meridian Parks and Recreation is pleased to present the 16th season of Sparklight Movie Night. The community favorite is back with 11 movies every Friday evening from June 10 till Aug. 19, in Meridian’s Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road.
Movies are projected onto a 30-foot inflatable screen in a roped-off seating area within the park. Blankets and low-backed chairs are encouraged for front row seating, but regular chairs are permitted on the sides and rear seating areas.
The movies begin at dusk, and families are invited to come early to enjoy a variety of activities presented by rotating nightly sponsors before the movie begins each night. Settlers Park also features built-in activities to encourage play and physical activity including the Adventure Island Playground with a splash pad, a climbing rock, a sound garden and Idaho’s first universally accessible playground area.
“Movies in the park have become a summer tradition for families. We are excited to invite our city’s new community members to join us,” said Recreation Coordinator Renee White, Meridian Parks and Recreation.
Parents are discouraged from dropping youth off at the event unsupervised. Attendees who are loud or disruptive will be asked to leave. The park is closed outside the borders of the move night seating area after dark.