MERIDIAN—The Meridian Library District’s future north Meridian location received a $250,000 boost, thanks to a grant from the Sunderland Foundation.
Construction of the 15,000-square-foot library in the Orchard Park development at Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard began last summer. The Meridian Library District will be a long-term tenant in the building and is set to begin interior tenant improvements later this spring. The new library is expected to open for services in December of this year.
The Orchard Park library will bring literary resources and support to residents in a fast-growing and currently underserved area of Meridian. It is one of four projects supported by a $14 million plant facility levy passed by Meridian voters in 2019.
“This is a unique new library location, designed with an emphasis on accessibility and adaptability,” said Library Director Gretchen Caserotti. “We’re very excited to share this space with our community.”
Features of the new Orchard Park library will include:
A drive-up book return.
A 24-hour access point for requested library materials. When patrons place items on hold through the library catalog, they will be able to pick them up at their convenience.
A sensory room with gentle lighting and tactile installations to support sensory processing needs. The space will include a window looking into the adjacent program room, allowing individuals who need a break from a group environment to continue watching storytimes and other events.
An interactive early learning space designed to support young children as they learn through play.
An adaptable learning lab to support literacy and STEAM education for all ages.
The nonprofit Meridian Library Foundation is fundraising to supplement levy funds for the project. The $250,000 grant from the Kansas-based Sunderland Foundation will assist with rising construction costs, which have been impacted by skyrocketing prices for building materials. The grant support will also allow the Meridian Library District to save levy funds for the two additional capital projects on the horizon: construction of a new south Meridian library and renovation of the central Cherry Lane library.
“We are so grateful for the Sunderland Foundation’s support of this project and commitment to fostering strong, vibrant communities,” said Meridian Library Foundation Manager Eryn Turner. “This grant will help build the innovative library space our community needs.”
The Foundation has secured an additional $54,000 in private donations and grants to help purchase technology and build out book collections for the new Orchard Park library. The nonprofit is set to launch a capital campaign later this year to help further enhance library resources.