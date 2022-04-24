MERIDIAN — Meridian Parks and Recreation will host its annual Unplug and Be Outside event May 7-14. The department has put together a variety of free activities, workshops and events focused on arts, sports and recreation. These activities are held at various locations across Meridian and are meant to inspire families to put down their electronic devices and get active.
The week of fun will begin with the Kick-Off Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., in Kleiner Park, Shelter B1. The event will include an educational tree walk through the arboretum with a tree planting at noon in celebration of Abor Day and the city’s urban canopy. Kids can learn to fish and participate in the bike safety rodeo. Families are invited to bring along their bikes as a free tire slime and a simple repair station will be offered.
This year’s activities for youth sports include tennis, soccer, flag football and golf. Adults and families can take part in activities including fishing, disc golf, gardening, outdoor photography, bird watching and theater improv.
A Food Truck Rally will be hosted on Wednesday, May 11, from 5 – 8 p.m., in Settlers Park. Proceeds will benefit Meridian Parks and Recreation’s Care Enough to Share youth scholarship program.
“I want families to learn about all the amazing activities available in the area. Many of these are free and offer year-round opportunities to get active and engaged,” explains Renee White, Recreation Coordinator. “I’m excited at the number and variety of offerings. I challenge everyone to do one new thing.”
Those who participate in Unplug and Be Outside activities can enter to win a variety of prizes. The grand prize is a hoverboard donated by Idaho Central Credit Union. Visit the website at meridiancity.org/unplug for details on how to participate and for a full list of prizes.
Self-guided activities include the Meridian Library District’s Story Trail, a walking tour of historic downtown Meridian, and public art treasure hunt.
Unplug and Be Outside is made possible in part by sponsorship support from Idaho Central Credit Union and a grant by Be Outside Idaho. To learn more and view the complete schedule for Unplug and Be Outside, visit meridiancity.org/unplug.