MERIDIAN—The Meridian Fire Department hosted the State SkillsUSA competition, for the Renaissance High School Fire Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program and the Elevate Academy Fire Program. Caden Kelley, a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, won the competition and will represent Idaho at the National SkillsUSA Competition being held in Atlanta this summer.
“It was an amazing experience to participate let alone win the Skills USA firefighting competition, this experience will hopefully help me pave the way for future success in the fire service,” Kelley said. He is part of the Fire Science Pathways program through West Ada’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program with plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall where he will major in Fire Ecology and Forestry Management. His father, Captain Kelley, has been with the Meridian Fire Department for 21 years.
The competition evaluated students’ preparation for a career in firefighting through hands-on skill demonstrations and oral interviews. Areas tested include: safety; ladders, ropes, knots and hoses; ventilation; emergency medical care and rescue; and protecting fire cause evidence. Students also completed oral interviews in front of a three-person panel. Those competing were evaluated using standards established by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
Volunteers from surrounding departments including Meridian Fire Department, Kuna Fire Department, College of Western Idaho and Caldwell Fire Department were in attendance to evaluate the skills of the students and provide feedback.
“These students are the next generation of firefighters who will be serving in our communities. We are proud to support both of these incredible programs and were impressed by the hard work and professionalism these students put into today’s competition,” said Meridian Fire Department Operations Chief Charlie Butterfield.