BOISE—Make-A-Wish Idaho granted thirteen-year-old Arlene’s wish for a shopping spree at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Dec. 1. Arlene’s wish marked Make-A-Wish Idaho’s 1,800th wish granted in Idaho since the chapter was founded in 1986.
Arlene was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year and is still in treatment. She and her family live in eastern Idaho, but she requested to do her shopping in Boise. Make-A-Wish Idaho partnered with Boise Limousine for the family’s in-town travel. The wish coincides with Macy’s Believe Week, a part of their annual letter-writing campaign to support wishes like Arlene’s.
At 11 a.m., Arlene and her family arrived at Macy’s and wrote a letter to Santa before enjoying some shopping there. Arlene and her four sisters also built bears at Build-A-Bear and shopped for a new phone and laptop. Afterwards, they met Santa Claus.
Arlene is just one of 145 Idaho wish kids who have been waiting on or are in line for a wish. During Make-A-Wish Idaho’s last fiscal year, they granted 76 life-affirming wishes safely and plan to grant even more this year, especially if the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
