BOISE—The American Lung Association awarded 12 scholarships to local area school nurses, charity care providers and hospital staff of its Asthma Educator Institute through a grant from the Saint Alphonsus Mission Fund. The grants offer healthcare providers continuing asthma education to better care for asthma patients at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“The American Lung Association’s Asthma Educator Institute scholarships will help Saint Alphonsus RMC fulfill its commitment of service to our community,” Owen Seatz, Respiratory Care Manager at Saint Alphonsus, said in a press release. “Attendees of the highly accredited program, will be able to provide meaningful continuing education to members of our Idaho/Oregon communities who are at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
The American Lung Association Asthma Educator Institute is a three half-day virtual preparatory course for providers who want to implement asthma guidelines-based care for their patients and prepare to take the exam to become Certified Asthma Educators. Upon conclusion of the course, 100% of attendees responding to an anonymous survey report feeling confident or very confident in their ability to provide asthma guidelines-based care.
“The Lung Association’s Asthma Educator Institute has made an amazing impact on my staff and their ability to educate patients and families,” said Brandi Muilenberg, Respiratory Care Manager, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Nampa. “We have seen a large increase in asthma exacerbations in the last several weeks and this education has been so valuable to the level of care we provide. As we continue to experience unprecedented levels healthcare needs due to the COVID pandemic, educational opportunities like Asthma Educator’s Institutes benefit both the care team and patients.”
Every Asthma Educator’s Institute attendee is given access to a toolkit of asthma information, tools and resources available on demand. Thousands of local area residents and school children may benefit from the education and resources the grant provides, improving COVID-19 outcomes for residents with asthma.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!