ADA COUNTY — Six student artists in Ada County will see their work displayed on Ada County Highway District street sweepers.
ACHD received 16 eligible artwork submissions from students from across Ada County in grades six through 12. The theme, “Seasons of Transportation,” focused on the variety of work ACHD does throughout the year. Artists chose one season, or all four seasons, to depict the important work that occurs during that time.
The artwork was posted on social media for members of the public to vote for their favorite. ACHD staff members also chose one of the winning pieces. The remaining artwork was scored by a panel of judges made up of ACHD staff members and artists involved in city art programs in Ada County.
The team choice winner was Taelyn Baiza, a 10th-grader at Boise High School. The people’s choice winner was Bergen DeRosia, a ninth-grader at Renaissance High School. The committee choice winners were: Sneha Sharma, grade 12, Timberline High School; Emmie Dinger, grade six, Lewis and Clark Middle School; Carolyn Thurman, grade eight, Lewis and Clark Middle School; and Clara Little, grade seven, Pi STEM Academy.
The winning artwork will be turned into a wrap and installed on an ACHD sweeper truck. The trucks will display the artwork across Ada County as part of ACHD’s street sweeping program.
Each winner received a $50 gift card, certificate and swag bag. Additionally, Director Wong presented the winning artists with an ACHD Director’s Challenge Coin.