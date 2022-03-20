NAMPA — Hands of Hope Northwest has donated $643,586 worth of medical supplies to help Ukraine. Two trucks were filled last week, and supplies were transported to an Air Force base in Chicago. Last Saturday they were flown by private cargo plane to Poland for distribution into Ukraine.
Hands of Hope Executive Director Todd Durbin said the medical supplies were first donated to HoHNW by local hospitals, doctor offices and individuals in the Treasure Valley. Had they not been donated to the nonprofit, each item would have ended up in local landfills.
The 14 tons of medical supplies included everything from Band-Aids to surgical supplies, and will be trucked into Ukraine and distributed to hospitals there. Durbin said HoHNW donated supplies to Ukraine during their last conflict, and this is the fifteenth shipment to the country.
“The phone call I received was, ‘we want everything in your warehouse.’ We’re working on getting medical equipment there now,” Durbin said.
HoHNW is partnering with two relief organizations to get the supplies to Ukraine, SOS American Foundation, Inc. and Fundacja ESPA in Poland. Durbin said they normally ship supplies by sea, but with issues at ports, the supplies were flown to get there quicker.
Durbin said people can help HoHNW’s efforts to get supplies to Ukraine by donating funds to offset costs, as well as donate diapers, medical supplies and equipment. For more information, visit handsofhopenw.org.
Hands of Hope NorthWest is a Christian humanitarian nonprofit dedicated to helping people locally and globally by providing healthcare support. They collect medical equipment and supplies that hospitals and individuals no longer need and make them available locally to individuals and nonprofits, and globally to field partners in developing countries where healthcare is inadequate to meet the needs.