MERIDIAN—U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Plank and his family were surprised a few days before Christmas with the news they were selected by Operation Finally Home to receive a new Lennar home at Summit & Discovery at Prevail in Meridian.
The Plank family thought they were going through a preliminary interview process with Operation Finally Home and Lennar representatives. In order to surprise the Plank family, they were told there was a last-minute location change for the interview. The family was then driven to the homesite where they were escorted by the local police with more than 100 people lining the streets. Jeff Clemens, Boise Lennar Division President, welcomed the Plank family to their new home. Clemens and Rusty Carroll, Executive Director, Operation Finally Home, then gave the family a tour of the home, which is under construction and should be completed in early 2022.
“This is the best Christmas present our family could ever receive,” said Jason Plank following the surprise. “We are so excited to move into this wonderful community and spend more time together as a family. What a blessing from Operation Finally Home and Lennar.”
“On behalf of Lennar, our associates, and all of our trade partners, we are thrilled to provide the Plank family with this mortgage-free home in Meridian,” Clemens said. “The city of Meridian has been so supportive and were part of the surprise providing a police escort and having a fire truck on site. Giving back to the communities in which we build is a core value for Lennar and as part of entering this market, we felt it was important to let the community know that not only are we excited to do business in the Boise market, but we are passionate about giving back and making the community where we work a better place.”
Since 2017, Lennar and Operation Finally Home have teamed to build 11 mortgage-free homes for veterans and their families nationwide with another 10 homes forecasted in 2022. With Lennar recently entering the Idaho market, this is the first project for Operation Finally Home in the state.
Growing up in a family with a long history of military service, Plank served his country for four years. Influenced by his family and the events of 9/11, Plank enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during his senior year of high school.
During his service, Plank was deployed to Iraq, Fallujah and the Al Anbar Province. In 2004, during Plank’s deployment to Fallujah, a mortar struck near Plank while he was on patrol, knocking Plank unconscious. A few weeks later, Plank and his unit took part in the Battle of Fallujah, fighting enemy insurgents in door-to-door combat. During that battle, Plank witnessed the deaths of many friends and fellow Marines. Plank lost more friends during his third deployment to the Al Anbar Province, where his unit often came under mortar attacks and gunfire as they patrolled the cities of Al-Diwaniyah and Ferris.
As a result of his time in combat, Plank suffers from severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), migraine headaches due to Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and tinnitus. He was honorably discharged in 2006. Plank and his wife Chelse are the parents of a son and a daughter, and currently live in Nampa and work in Meridian.