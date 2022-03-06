Sun-Maid is on a nationwide search for its next Board of Imagination — a board made up entirely of kids who help to provide input and guide the company on brand and product decisions. After a search with nearly 1,000 applicants, Jude Kelso of Nampa is one of just 11 finalists vying for a popular vote to be named to the Board — with perks that include a $5,000 prize for a college fund, $5,000 for their school to spend on anything that fosters imagination and perhaps most delicious of all — an entire year’s worth of Sun-Maid snacks for the entire school.
Jude, a student at Centennial Elementary School, became a finalist with the help of his parents, who filled out a questionnaire to apply. Sun-Maid then narrowed the field of finalists down and Jude was asked to submit a video application as well.
If chosen, The Board of Imagination is more than just a named position – it’s a highly-compensated and high-profile opportunity. Through quarterly meetings with the Sun-Maid executive team, the kid board members are tasked with sparking imagination and creativity, while inspiring positive change. They are assigned product-related challenges and provide feedback that truly informs the direction of the next snacking innovations.
The official website to vote and get more information (including a video from each finalist) is campaign.rtm.com/. Voting is open through March 9.