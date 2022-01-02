BOISE—Tracking down rare and hard-to-find treasures for people is something librarians do every day. Still, the phone call that came in recently to the Lake Hazel Branch of the Ada Community Library was a first.
“She said her son (Dillon Helbig, 8) had written an entire book and shelved it here at the library,” Librarian Paige Beach said of the call. “Then he waited for just the right moment to announce to his family that he had written a book and it could be checked out at the library.”
The caller was looking for her son’s handwritten book, “The Adventures of Dillon’s Crismis, by Dillon His Self.” Dillon’s book is an impressive 88 pages, complete with full-color illustrations and even a homemade library spine label, which came in handy when librarians had to locate it for his mom to come “check out.”
Beach said they’ve awarded the book the 2021 Whoodini Award for Best Young Novelist and that Dillon has graciously donated this first edition copy for the library to officially catalog and add to the collection for checkout once his mom returns it.
“We are just so excited and honored to have such attention shown over his book and art,” Dillon’s mom, Susan Helbig, said. “He started writing his own comic style books and stories when he was five. His drive to get his book on the shelf paid off!”
