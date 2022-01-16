NAMPA—Two students from the Idaho Arts Charter School have been selected to participate in the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series and will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in early February.
The Honors Performance Series is an international competition where some of the best high school age musicians from all over the world come together to learn from world class-musicians. HPS also carefully selects music teachers from around the country to chaperone these students. These chaperones take on the role of mentoring, teaching and guiding the students, as well as advancing their career by learning from professional conductors.
Idaho Arts Charter School students Quinton Kuhn and Corbyn Wind were selected, along with orchestra instructor Dr. Paul Nick Harker as chaperone.
Kuhn, a junior, has been playing violin for 10 years. “I feel very privileged and very blessed that I even got the opportunity to audition,” Kuhn said. “I am beyond excited for this opportunity, and I want to say thank you to all of my teachers that I have had that brought me here today. I especially want to say thank you to my family and friends who have supported me throughout this journey.”
Wind, a senior, has played double bass for six years. “This was possible by practice, practice, practice,” Wind said. “I treat every day like an audition. Because I play my best every day in rehearsal, my director noticed, and he has provided me this opportunity.”
Wind continued, “This is every classical musician’s dream. It is hard to believe that I’ll be playing on the same stage several of my favorite legends have played on. I’m so excited to play on such an honorable stage with such honorable musicians.”
