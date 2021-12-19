MERIDIAN—The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) recently announced that members of its inaugural Class of 2022 will continue their medical training in the United States Armed Forces. The 11 Student Doctors eligible for the Military Match represent a milestone for Idaho’s first medical school, as they are the first ICOM medical students to receive their residency match.
“These student doctors are real trailblazers, forging a path for themselves in the inaugural class of our school and stepping up to provide leadership in so many ways,” said Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, ICOM Dean and Chief Academic Officer. “While all medical students take an oath to serve their patients, these individuals have also raised their hand and pledged their commitment to serving our country by caring for our soldiers, sailors, airmen and their families. Today we celebrate with them as they receive their assignments for the next step in their training.”
During “Match Day,” future physicians receive information about where they will complete their post-doctoral specialty training, commonly referred to as a “residency.” Similar to this process, military medical students participate in their own selection process for programs located at military hospitals, clinics and bases.
ICOM’s future military physicians will soon be practicing medicine within the Army, Air Force and Navy military branches. Two will enter Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. One will enter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. One will enter Madigan Army Hospital in Washington. One will enter Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Georgia. One will enter Travis Air Force Base in California. Two will enter Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. One will enter Jacksonville Naval Hospital in Florida. One will enter Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia.
