MCCALL—On a recent Saturday morning, the silence of the ice rink at the Manchester Ice and Events Center was shattered by the sounds of laughter and shrieks of enjoyment as 17 people with special needs took to the ice. The skaters were joined by members of the Boise State University men’s ice hockey club. The ages of the skaters ranged from 10 to 49, and some of the skaters traveled from as far away as Twin Falls just for the opportunity to ice skate in an all-inclusive environment with the BSU players.
This was the fifth annual event, which is currently held in conjunction with BSU’s annual series of games held in McCall during the Winter Carnival. As a member of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), the BSU players are required to participate in community service events. The coaching staff pointed out that the IceClimbers event is the BSU players’ favorite event, and they look forward to the opportunity every year. One player even commented how skating with the younger participants with special needs had “hit him right in the heart.”
The opportunity was coordinated by McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing. As one of its programs that provide a variety of opportunities for people with special needs, the organization conducts the ice-skating opportunities annually in McCall and recently added Lewiston to its calendar. The organization supports the events with ice skate trainers and lifting devices that allow them to share the ice-skating experience with anyone, regardless of challenges.
The event was sponsored by Krahn’s Home Furnishings and The McCall Jewelry Store, and the event was once again supported by the Boise State Hockey Boosters, who gave a Boise State Hockey T-shirt to each of the participants. The participants then had the BSU players autograph the T-shirts.
Members of the McCall Police Department, Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police also supported the event. Law enforcement officers took the opportunity to speak with each of the participants to help the participants to overcome their fear of people in uniform. In return, the officers enhanced their knowledge of how to interact with people with special needs.
On Friday evening, one of the IceClimber participants at the BSU-Oregon hockey game, 16-year-old Jayden Azzopardi of McCall, was invited to go for a ride on the Zamboni during the first intermission. As luck would have it, Jayden’s favorite song was playing on the public address system. Unable to contain his love for the song, while seat belted on the Zamboni, Jayden wowed the crowd by demonstrating the dance moves for the song with the crowd.
Jayden faces the challenges associated with Down Syndrome. Jayden’s father was very appreciative of this opportunity for his son, stating that it was a “monumental opportunity for Jayden!”
Jayden was such a hit that John Barth of the Manchester Ice and Events Center invited Jayden and his family back for Saturday night’s game. Jayden, wearing his Boise State hockey T-shirt, once again went for a ride on the Zamboni and had the capacity crowd dancing in the aisles with him.