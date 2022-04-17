BOISE—The City of Boise announced a $50,000 donation from the Micron Foundation to support an existing capital project to preserve and interpret the former home of prominent African American community member, Erma Hayman, located in the historic River Street Neighborhood in downtown Boise.
This gift, which will support the city’s capital investment onsite, is part of the Micron Foundation’s commitment to focus resources on areas with rich cultural history, available community assets and readiness for impact.
Over the last year, construction involved upgrading the structure to meet code and floodplain requirements, restoring the exterior of the house, remodeling the interior and site work. The property is being rebuilt to include both hardscape and landscape to create a unique outdoor gathering place. Construction will be completed this spring and the house is slated to open in fall 2022.
“The Erma Hayman House is an important landmark for all of our community and is a symbol of Boise’s rich, diverse history,” said Micron Foundation Executive Director Dee Mooney. “We’re proud to join the Erma Hayman House Task Force and the City of Boise in supporting the preservation of this critical structure in Boise’s River Street Neighborhood.”
The City of Boise acquired the property located at 617 Ash Street, the former home of longstanding resident Erma Andre Madry Hayman (1907 — 2009) in 2018. For a large part of the 20th century, the River Street neighborhood was a working-class section of the city, and housed immigrants from the Basque Country, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Japan, Russia and elsewhere. By 1940, housing segregation had made River Street home to the majority of Boise’s African American residents. Hayman and her husband purchased their house in 1948, and she lived there until her death in 2009.
“Tied into the goals of the City of Boise’s Cultural Master Plan, the preservation and interpretation of the 617 Ash Street property are critical components for representing those whose stories are often omitted from standard historical research,” said Department of Arts & History Director Amber Beierle. “We are grateful to the Micron Foundation for supporting the preservation of this house, the history of the River Street Neighborhood, and the stories of this treasured community for years to come.”