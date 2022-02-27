Rod Gramer and former Gov. Phill Batt signed copies of the book about the former governor’s life, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” at a 2021 book signing event at Rediscovered Books in Boise.
BOISE—March 4, 2022, marks both former Gov. Phil Batt’s 95th birthday and the statewide celebration of Idaho Day. The public is invited to join this free celebration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho State Archives, 2205 Old Penitentiary Road.
To commemorate Gov. Batt’s lifelong commitment to public service and his considerable impact on Idaho’s vibrant history, Rod Gramer interviewed Batt, former Governors C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne and others in what would become the book “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt.”
The celebration on March 4 will include readings from Gramer and a special recitation of the State Poem “We Were Miners Then” followed by a tour of the Idaho State Archives Governor’s Vault with a spotlight of gems from the collection.
The evening will conclude with a viewing party of the Idaho State Museum’s virtual Idaho Day programming, which digs into Idaho’s mining history. Join Dr. Liping Zhu, author of A Chinaman’s Chance and professor of history at Eastern Washington University; HannaLore Hein, State Historian for the Idaho State Historical Society; and Dan Everhart, Outreach Historian from the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office for an online panel discussion exploring Idaho’s contributions to mining history in the Western U.S.