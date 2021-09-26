GARDEN CITY — Maestre Arts, a state-of-the-art education studio for artistic development and personal growth, will hold an opening debut party Oct. 2. The music and technology arts studio’s day of celebration will showcase the work of several music students.
The students are aspiring artists who have worked for the past ten months to create original music, social media content, branded merchandise and a self-directed music video. The celebration Oct. 2 will give the community the chance to take a tour of the studio, learn about the educational philosophy of the school and be the first to hear what the students have put their hearts into.
From noon to 3 p.m. there will be a matinee and the evening’s session will be from 6 to 9 p.m. The music workstations will be open for participants to make their own beats, as well as tour the music production space where professional songs are created and Idaho’s only LED Volume for virtual production.
Three student artists in the first class of Maestre Artistry of Music Artist Development Program will showcase and discuss their music and music videos. After the screening, there will be a Q & A with each of the artists to gain insight into their creative process and hear what their experience has been like at Maestre.
The studio will be awarding two full scholarships for aspiring artists to participate in the Artist Development Program. Apply online at maestrearts.com.