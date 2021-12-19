Fostering Christmas is an Idaho-based nonprofit working to ensure every foster child in the state receives at least one present for Christmas.
The organization provides presents to Idaho foster kids who enter the system after Thanksgiving and otherwise wouldn’t get Christmas gifts.
The effort began in 2014 when Newsletter Pro CEO Shaun Buck learned hundreds of local foster children would go without gifts on Christmas morning. That year, he made a promise that no foster child in Canyon County would lack a present.
Shaun made the same pledge the next year, and the next. His small promise grew to reach more kids in more counties. Today, dozens of companies and individuals partner with Fostering Christmas to donate money and gifts, and ensure no child is left out of the holiday magic.
“Working so closely with the social workers, these last six years of running Fostering Christmas, you really start to get a feel for the impact that a simple present can bring to a kid who doesn’t have much,” said Karli McNamee of Fostering Christmas. “These kids are the ones that often get forgotten. They enter care too late for the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees, and social workers have to scramble for resources locally to try and make sure they get a present for Christmas anyway. Prior to Fostering Christmas, they weren’t always successful. And that thought brings tears to my eyes every time.”
McNamee recalled a story of a 17-year-old helped by Fostering Christmas. He ran with a bad crowd until a basketball coach convinced him to try out for the team, and the experience turned the student’s life around. All he wanted was to play ball and graduate high school, and his wish list items reflected that. He wanted nice basketball shoes, money to enroll in basketball and a cap and gown for graduation. Sponsors jumped at the chance to fulfill his wish.
“We’ve been asked before how we expect to make a difference when the things we provide are ‘just stuff.’ I always laugh at the question, because people don’t understand how important ‘just stuff’ is when you have very little to call your own,” McNamee shared. “To someone who spends their childhood living out of a trash bag, which is often the only suitcase kids in care have access to, ‘just stuff’ can say a lot of things. It says, ‘you matter. You have value. Your community cares. You are not alone.’”
The public can help by claiming a wish list put together by a social worker and buy presents, or make a monetary donation to the Fostering Christmas present fund.
To learn more about sponsorship and how your donation can make a foster child’s Christmas wish come true, email info@fosteringchristmas.org or call 208-609-4554 or visit fosteringchristmas.org.