EAGLE—Eagle-based award-winning filmmakers, Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray, are having a virtual screening of their feature-length film, “I’ll Push You,” on Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, in partnership with Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The screening is to raise funds to send 500 kids to MDA’s Summer Camp, a place where children living with neuromuscular diseases are able to ask for and receive help and feel empowered.
“I’ll Push You” shares the story of Skeesuck and Gray, best friends who completed a 500-mile wheelchair journey across northern Spain to raise awareness of multifocal acquired motor axonopathy, the rare neuromuscular disease affecting Skeesuck. Even though the story begins with the challenges that come with Gray’s answering of the invitation to push Skeesuck in a wheelchair across northern Spain, it also explores the struggles related to Skeesuck’s disease.
MDA has been a support for Skeesuck, Gray and their families and they hope to use their story as a catalyst to send children with neuromuscular disabilities to summer camp.
“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, discover the power of teamwork and see how they can overcome the challenges they face. MDA camp provides them with that opportunity,” Skeesuck said. “We know that the MDA has and continues to make the lives of so many children better. It’s an honor to be a part of their work.”
Treasure Valley residents can support MDA by attending the virtual screening at illpushyou.com/mda.
“Our goal is to send 500 kids to camp,” Gray shared. “We hope that each child can see their potential and be empowered to overcome whatever life throws at them. No matter the challenges they face, they all have immense potential to succeed.”
