Contest fiddlers from around Idaho will make their way to Weiser the weekend of April 8 — 9 for the 2022 Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Fiddle Contest. The contest will be held in the auditorium of Weiser’s Snake River Heritage Center located at 2295 Paddock Avenue, just north of Weiser High School.
“The Idaho State contest was canceled in 2020 and was an online event in 2021,” Fiddlers of Idaho spokesperson Emma Beck said. “We are excited to have this year’s competition in person in the traditional format. Listeners are welcome and there is no admission charge.”
Online registration for the contest opened March 1 and closes April 4. Entry documents can be found at fiddlersofidaho.org, including entry fee information, contest rules, schedule and accommodations for overnight stay at the site.
Beck said they were looking for a new venue to accommodate the contest, which was previously held in Hailey. She said hosting the statewide contest is a natural fit for Weiser, the site of the National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival each third full week of June since 1963, and a regional contest before that dating back to 1953, making it one of the state’s longest running music festivals.
With three age divisions for youth in the Idaho State Championship, young fiddlers may register as novice, intermediate or certified in skill level, with novice and intermediates competing in one round of play. The four adult divisions will all compete at a certified skill level, and there are two rounds of play for all certified divisions, with the top five placings in round one of each certified division advancing to the second round.
All contestants will play three songs inside five minutes in each round without repeating any tune more than once in the entire competition. Beyond competing only in their own age divisions, contestants may also compete in the Champion and Twin Fiddling divisions.
The championship round will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, with the Idaho State Champion Fiddle title awarded at the contest’s conclusion.
Certified winners qualify to compete in the Certified Showcase, a performance and entertainment contest division during the annual National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest. Beck said she believes the Idaho State Championships are the only qualifying contest in Idaho.