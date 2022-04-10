Former Governor Kempthorne (center) with his DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal poses with Idaho State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Catherine McClintick and Vice Regent Janice Beller.
Former Governor Kempthorne presents about the USS Idaho submarine at the Idaho State Society Daughters of the American Revolution state conference.
Submitted photo
BOISE—The Idaho State Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a dinner March 26 celebrating the future USS Idaho SSN 799, a leading-edge Virginia Class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. While still under construction, the USS Idaho will go into service in 2023.
The Honorable Dirk Kempthorne, former U.S. secretary of the interior, former governor of Idaho, former U.S. senator and current chairman of the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee Advisory Board, was at the dinner to discuss the USS Idaho. Kempthorne was presented with the DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal for his continuous work and support of Idaho’s veterans, military personnel and their families.
Additionally, the Idaho State Society DAR presented a check for $2,000 to the USS Idaho Dolphin Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship endowment aims to ease the financial burden of undergraduate and vocational education for eligible members of the U.S. Submarine Force and their dependents.
“It is an honor to support the commissioning and crew of a submarine that will carry the name of our great state,” said Catherine McClintick, Idaho State Regent, NSDAR. “We are delighted to contribute to Idaho’s rich naval history.”
The Idaho State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, has supported the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee and aims to support the young men and women who will sail aboard the “Gem of the Fleet” in defense of our nation for decades to come.