BOISE—The Idaho Women’s Business Center recently received a $150,000 grant from KeyBank in support of the nonprofit’s mentorship program to help meet the needs of underserved and under resourced entrepreneurs statewide.
The funding from KeyBank will enhance the design, framework and facilitation of the IWBC Mentorship program launched in November of 2020. The new program, Key Connect Mentorship Program, will kick off later this month with an opportunity for mentors to serve as ambassadors and assist in the onboarding and connecting of mentees to mentors taking an active role in building the program.
“Over two years ago, we studied the Key4Women mentorship program to learn how to create a successful IWBC program,” said Diane Bevan, executive director for the Idaho Women’s Business Center. “We look forward to benefitting from KeyBank’s experience and grant funding to maximize statewide efforts to educate leaders and stakeholders on the benefits of mentoring, establishing mentor ambassadors, and overcoming the barriers of onboarding mentees who know they need a mentor but are unsure how to navigate technology.”
“At KeyBank, we are deliberate and focused on giving back to nonprofits that help prepare individuals for thriving futures, which makes our values perfectly aligned with the important work being done by the Idaho Women’s Business Center,” said Debbie Trujillo, regional corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank in Idaho. “We are happy to do even a small part to help provide resources to support underserved entrepreneurs in their business endeavors and look forward to hearing the success stories that will come from these founders as a result of this partnership.”