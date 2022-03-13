NAMPA — The community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming development of the City of Nampa’s second dog park on Thursday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. The new dog park, which is yet to be officially named, will be located on a 9.5-acre parcel on Smith Avenue between Middleton and Midway Roads.
The new park will feature paved walking trails, a parking lot, a separate small dog area, misting water stations and open greenspace. Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said, “We are very excited to start developing Nampa’s second dog park. We know, from experience, that this dog park will be a place where citizens can exercise while building relationships with others. This will be a public gathering place where so much community spirit takes place. I look forward to seeing the park being enjoyed by many people and their dogs.”
The City of Nampa opened its first dog park, Amity Dog Park, in 2009 near E. Amity Ave. and S. Kings Road. With Nampa’s growing population and hundreds of users at the existing park each day, it was decided to move forward with the construction of a second dog park. The total estimated cost of the new park is $2.3 million and will be constructed using park impact fees. The park is expected to be available for public use in the summer of 2023.
Dogs on a leash are invited to attend the ceremony with their owners. Parking for the event will be available at the Church of God of Prophecy (11535 Smith Avenue in Nampa) which is located across the street from the new park.