MERIDIAN—The city of Meridian is offering the community a variety of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year. For the children, Christmas bags filled with holiday craft projects will be given away during its Winterland: In the Bag event on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The bags will be free, courtesy of All American Insurance.
The bags are full of crafts and small treats suitable for kids 4-14 years of age. Winterland: In the Bag pick-up will take place outside the Meridian Community Center located at 201 E. Idaho Avenue in downtown Meridian. Kids must be present to collect bags, and families should remain in their vehicles during the drive-through pick-up.
Children are also invited to drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox outside Meridian City Hall. Letters with a legible return address that are placed in the mailbox through Sunday, Dec. 19 will receive a response in the mail from Santa before Christmas. The festive red Santa’s Mailbox will be located along Broadway Avenue near Meridian City Hall’s outdoor plaza at 33 E. Broadway Avenue in downtown Meridian.
The Meridian Arts Commission is also putting a twist on its annual Meridian Art Drop by hosting the Meridian Ornament Drop. Residents of all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to make handmade Christmas ornaments to “drop” in downtown Meridian on Dec. 11 and 12 for others to find and keep as a gift.
Ornaments can be hung from trees, propped on windowsills or placed in any number of creative locations for someone else to find. Those who find an ornament (only keep one per person, please) are encouraged to post a photo of it on social media using the hashtag #meridianornamentdrop.
Downtown Meridian will have a number of activities and shopping experiences on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. Merchants will be offering holiday specials, pop-up vendors will be displaying their wares and local restaurants will be serving food and drink. Purchases made by qualifying Chamber members on this evening may submit an entry for a prize through the Meridian Chamber’s Shop Meridian campaign.
