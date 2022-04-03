CALDWELL — Two inaugural Caldwell Community Hero Awards were presented recently at Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s first State of the City address. The award, created by Wagoner, honors an individual, organization or business that has made significant contributions through dedicating their time, skills and special talents to making a difference in the community.
The first award was presented to Darigold, with Caldwell Plant Manager Rob Tiberino accepting the award.
“Darigold is an excellent community sponsor and helps the Fire Department with our annual breakfast event with free milk and the proceeds raised during this event goes to the burn out fund that is used to help families with the initial trauma of a fire,” said Caldwell Deputy Fire Chief Steven Donahue, who nominated Darigold for the award. “Darigold’s commitment to their employees, our City and community makes them a great recipient of this award.”
The second Community Hero Award was given to Majors Stephanie and Robyn Bridgeo from the Caldwell Salvation Army.
“Majors Robyn and Stephanie could be nominated for any one of the many ways they strengthen our community, but it’s their love for children and youth that is heroic every day in every way,” wrote Kelli Jenkins, who submitted the nomination.
Wagoner said, “I can’t begin to thank the Bridgeos enough for what they do and what they mean to our community, and the many others that serve our community selflessly. I honor all of you as well. Serving with a willing heart and open arms makes us all better people.”