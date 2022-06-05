CALDWELL — The city of Caldwell has a little something planned for everyone this summer, starting with the 8th annual Family Fun Day on Saturday June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whittenberger and Rotary Pond Parks.
The event, sponsored by the city of Caldwell and St. Luke’s, will feature a variety of activities for families, including a kids’ fishing derby at 7 a.m., a color run/walk at 11 a.m., chalk art, live demonstrations and free lunch. There will also be a number of booths from local organizations and businesses.
A free music concert is planned for June 13 at 7 p.m. at Jewett Auditorium at the College of Idaho. An offering will be taken to help the 40 families from Ukraine that are living in the area. Mayor Jarom Wagoner will speak at the event.
A Seniors Farmers Market Produce Program will be held every Tuesday from June 7 till Sept. 27 for seniors 60 and older. The market will be held at Indian Creek Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include fresh grown fruits and vegetables, food-producing plants, herbs, mushrooms and eggs.
There will be a parade at 9 a.m., and vendors, car show and kids activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be other contests, including a watermelon eating contest and Most Patriotic Dog contest, throughout the day, with the event culminating with fireworks at dusk.