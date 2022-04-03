NAMPA — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to several locations in Nampa this summer. A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning, builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness and encourages entrepreneurship.
The camp is coming to the following locations:
Willow Creek Elementary School the week of August 1 — August — 5. Regional program sponsors include Micron.
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy the week of June 20 — June — 24. Regional program sponsors include Micron.
Mary McPherson Elementary School the week of July 25 — July — 29. Regional program sponsors include Micron.
Lake Ridge Elementary the week of June 13 — June — 17. Regional program sponsors include Micron.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including Robotic Aquatics, Spacecation, Marble Arcade and NIHF’s The Attic.
“The core learning experience that my girls received and the inspiration to look at items innovatively, pushing the boundaries of their imagination, and bringing it to life was awe-inspiring,” said the parent of 2021 campers. “They have benefited tremendously, learning they can make a difference in creating for the world they live in.”
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.