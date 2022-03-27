Students from Project Impact STEM Academy in Kuna present their submission at IDX 2022, the annual Idaho Exhibition of Ideas 3D design and fabrication competition conducted by the Idaho STEM Action Center. This year 10 teams were challenged to identify a space exploration issue that can be addressed using 3D printing and digital fabrication and then develop and document a product to help resolve it. Photo by: Otto Kitsinger for Idaho STEM Action Center.
BOISE—Teams from Syringa Middle School in Caldwell and Project Impact STEM Academy in Kuna earned first place at the 2022 Idaho Exhibition of Ideas March 12 at One Stone School. The event is one of two regional Idaho Exhibitions of Ideas, also known as IDX showcases, Idaho STEM Action Center stages annually.
IDX is the culmination of a project that began last summer when Idaho STEM Action Center trained and equipped teachers attending the annual i-STEM Institutes professional development conferences it offers at six locations throughout the state. Teachers attending the IDX strand returned home to assemble teams to vie in the 3D printing competition.
For this year’s IDX challenge theme, each team identified a space exploration issue that can be addressed using 3D printing and digital fabrication and developed and documented a product to help resolve it.
Little Einsteins, Syringa Middle School’s all-girl team, designed a solution to help astronauts brush their teeth in zero gravity. Sixth-grade science teacher Kristy Rudan led the team, which was comprised of Adylene Amaya, Raeneasha Linze, Maritza Medina and Natalia Valencia.
Awkward Turtles, Project Impact STEM Academy’s team, conceptualized a trash-collecting spaceship that could harvest old satellites, rocketry and other space junk. High school agriculture teacher Athea Prillaman led team members Michael Domeny, Ava Percy and Tyler Percy.
Both teams won a 3D printer provided by POWER Engineers and a $250 cash prize, one donated by Cradlepoint and another by the Sahai Family Foundation.
According to STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, competitions like IDX are important to the future of Idaho.
“IDX is designed to equip students with the practical, technical, and creative skills needed to engage with the real-world problems of today and tomorrow,” Maguire said. “Competitions like IDX help students develop durable skills like creative thinking, problem solving, innovation and collaboration, plus it helps them understand the cognitive design process. Idaho employers value these skills, and these experiences better prepare students for future success in high-demand STEM careers.”