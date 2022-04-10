BOISE—This year’s Graphic Design BFA graduates from Boise State University will present TypeShift at Fort Builder on May 5, featuring the work of 15 students.
The open house will feature work by Clara Adams, Nick Alford, Katie Black, Kacie Fromhart, Sydnee Gardner, Cassandra Groll, Morelia Guillen, Ryan Hentzen, Tristan Johnson, Gabriella Joy, Gabriella Lewis, Eliseo Ovalle, Lukas Robertson, Sarah Schmid and Tran Tran.
“Throughout our time in the graphic design program we have learned a wide variety of skills including product design, typography, layout, book design, packaging, branding, brand identity and website design,” Gardner shared. “We all have a very unique style and different passions that drive us in life, so some of us might go on to be a freelancer, some might work for a marketing agency and some might go into the field of UX/UI. Whatever career path each of us decides to take, I know that we are all very excited to continue learning and growing as designers.”
The students invite all creative professionals to attend from 5 to 6 p.m., with the general public admitted from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The students invite you to take advantage of first Thursday and stop by. Fort Builder is located at 217 S. 11th St. in Boise.