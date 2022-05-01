BOISE—Boise State University Department of Media student, Courtney Mountford, is currently a social media intern for Timber and Love, a Boise-based design and build company. Courtney is an Integrated Media and Strategic Communications major with certificates in Content Production and Innovation and Design.
Timber and Love is owned by Luke Caldwell, who stars on multiple HGTV shows such as Boise Boys and Outgrown. Mountford’s tasks include going to construction sites to collect content for Instagram and TikTok, brainstorming with her media team for coming up with teasers, creative social media announcements, writing brand sponsorship’s creative briefs, before and after posts and promoting Luke Caldwell’s personal brand, his company’s brand and the HGTV shows he is a part of.
Her most recent project was a book announcement for Luke Caldwell’s new design book, where they partnered with Barnes and Noble for their preorder sale.
“My favorite project I’ve worked on is filming behind-the-scenes content for Luke’s recording session for HGTV,” Mountford said. “He was creating a song to promote HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home show and it was fun to get shots of the process. It was surreal to see my footage on HGTV’s Instagram since they have over five million followers. I texted my mom freaking out.”
The social media accounts Mountford takes part in running and creating for are Boiseboys_outgrown (198,000 followers), Timberandlove (252,000 followers), Lukehenrycaldwell (207,000 followers) and Timberandloverealty (19,000 followers).