The Hive offers community programs for groups with specific needs, such as veterans and at-risk youth, presents a weekly "Live at the Hive" concert series to showcase the Treasure Valley music scene and provides classes and workshops on topics like sound engineering and music production.
Founded in the fall of 2013, the Hive provides free mental health counseling and resources, as well as running Idaho’s first staffed, all-ages and sober music rehearsal facility.
BOISE — The Boise Hive, a nonprofit seeking to prevent suicide in the music community, was recently approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Boise Hive, rebuild and reopen,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
The $100,000 grant will enable the Hive to hire an Executive Operations Manager to help the volunteer-run organization expand its services and grow its impact.
“The pandemic hit the Hive really hard, but thanks to the amazing hard work of our volunteers, board, and community, we’re actually in a better position than we were before the pandemic,” said Jason Ringelstetter, volunteer executive director and founding chairman of the Boise Hive board. “This award is going to help us grow even more and take our operations and services to the next level.”
Founded in the fall of 2013, the Hive provides free mental health counseling and resources, as well as running Idaho’s first staffed, all-ages and sober music rehearsal facility. In addition, the Hive offers community programs for groups with specific needs, such as veterans and at-risk youth, presents a weekly “Live at the Hive” concert series to showcase the Treasure Valley music scene and provides classes and workshops on topics like sound engineering and music production.
As successful as the Hive has been as a volunteer-run organization, the increasing demand for mental health resources and expanding need for music resources in the Treasure Valley have strained its ability to serve the community with only a volunteer staff.
With the NEA grant, the Hive will hire a full-time Executive Operations Manager to manage all day-to-day, financial and administrative tasks. The Executive Operations Manager will also coordinate volunteer activities and partner with the Boise Hive Board of Directors on mental health and music programs, artist relations, education and marketing.