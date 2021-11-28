BOISE—All junior high students in the Boise School District are encouraged to enter the “Save our Planet” writing contest sponsored by the GFWC Boise Columbian Club. Entries should be a one-page short story, poem or essay focusing on the environment and the theme “Save our Planet.”
The first prize winner will be awarded $150; second place, $125; third place, $100; fourth place, $75; fifth place $50; and honorable mention, $25.
All entries must be one page, typed, double-spaced, on 8.5 x11-inch paper with minimum of one-inch margins on all four sides. Each entry should include the following information on the top right-hand corner of the page: student’s name, email address, mailing address and phone number; name of the school that the student attends; grade level; teacher’s name; and title of the entry.
Each student may submit only one entry which must be an original work by the student. Any cited information must be appropriately footnoted. Entries will not be returned. Winners must agree to permit the use, reproduction and display of their entries.
Entries will be judged by a team of educators who are members of the GFWC Boise Columbian Club. The criteria for judging include: focus on environmental issues, originality and creativity, ideas and concepts, organization, grammar and punctuation and writing style.
Send entries to: Boise Columbian Club, P.O. Box 1187, Boise, ID, 83701-1187. Deadline for entry is Dec. 1.
