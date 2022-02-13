GARDEN CITY— Assistance League of Boise’s Teen Retail Program is again providing new school clothes to Ada County middle and high school homeless students. Program organizers say they hope to help dress 1,100 kids this school year.
Since 2015, Assistance League of Boise has worked closely with the school districts to identify students in need of clothing. The growing population in Ada County has led to more students in need of this resource, and this year the organization increased their student count by 100. Working with their retail partner JCPenney the students can have a shopping experience in a safe environment for all participants.
On Feb. 10, Assistance League of Boise and JCPenney conducted the second of four shopping dates. Over 300 students are scheduled for each of the four available shopping dates. JCPenney, located in the Boise Town Square Mall has been a supportive partner, providing staff to assist students three hours before the store opens to the public. The kids are provided with $150 to purchase clothing.
“This is one of the most rewarding programs I have ever been involved with,” said Donna Gudmundson, chairperson for Teen Retail this year. “We want these students to feel confident in their new clothes and we are happy to be able to help our community.”
Chris Godfrey, Manager JCPenney Boise Towne Center Mall, said, “We are honored to be working with Assistance league of Boise again this year for their Teen Retail Program. The days we get to partner with an organization that provides so much help to our community are great days to be at JCPenney.”
Funding for Teen Retail comes from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the Assistance League Thrift Shop in Garden City.