BOISE—Local artist Sammi was deeply impacted by the loss of a dear friend to a drunk driver and is now partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to host a release party for the release of her album “SILVER.”
The free event will be held Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at JUMP. Guests will learn more about MADD and raising awareness against driving under the influence, experience the album in DOLBY Atmos and will have the opportunity to listen to the album and access its merch collection before the release. A portion of the proceeds from specially marked merchandise and a raffle will be donated to MADD.
Sammi, 19, is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and was raised in an artist’s paradise, with two accomplished musicians as parents. With access to every type of musical instrument in the house, Sammi began writing, recording, performing and producing original music at a very young age. After signing with Next Records in early 2020, she started working on a debut album.
In the spring of 2020, while driving her dear friend and sister home, Sammi was hit by a drunk driver. This severe accident left her younger sister in critical condition and resulted in the tragic passing of their closest friend.
As the community embraced the families involved, Sammi dedicated her life to honoring the memory of their friend. By turning to music, she found solace as she grieved, coped and managed the complex emotions within trauma and compromised mental health. It was then that her purpose became clear: to transform her pain into something beautiful and to connect with those around her in ways that only music can. Through her own pain, she seeks to heal others.
The songs found on the album are the stories that follow this pivotal year. Described as a mesmerizing blend of contemporary pop, rich with depth and humanity, “SILVER “pays tribute to the people, the moments and the sounds that have changed her life forever.