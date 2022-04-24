BOISE—Art Source Gallery artists are joining together to help Ukraine by making work in the country’s blue and yellow colors or featuring the sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower.
Throughout the month of May, this special event will donate a portion of sales to Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, organized by Full Gospel Slavic Church of Meridian. Art available for purchase will include jewelry, painting, glass art and more.
The church has already sent over five containers full of urgently needed medical supplies, food and clothing, as well as monetary donations, directly to partners on the ground in Ukraine, who distribute to those displaced by the war.
Full details about needs and other ways to donate can be found at the FGSC website fgschurch.org/ukrainerelief For more information contact Walter Kinakh, senior pastor, 208-794-1669.
Art Source Gallery will host an opening reception on Thursday, May 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. for the fundraiser and also to feature the art of Linocut artist Laurel Macdonald. Music will be provided by Scott Pietsch, wine by Indian Creek Snacks and light snacks will be served.
A native Idahoan, Macdonald draws the life around her, from sunflowers and iris in her garden, bouquets on her table, the quail that walked her country lane, the crows, magpies, and ravens that patrol the western skies, the desert she loves to visit, and her many sisters.
Linocut printing is a slow process: Macdonald draws the image onto linoleum, carves it out, prints it onto paper and then colors it with watercolor and gouache. The printing process allows her to make several images, but each image is colored differently and becomes a unique artwork. No two are the same, and each has its own beauty.
Art Source Gallery is a collaborative of nearly 50 local artists who work in a wide range of media, including painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, woodworking, and photography. The gallery is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 1015 Main St. in downtown Boise, with additional sales and exhibition space on Concourse B at the Boise Airport.