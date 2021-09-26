BOISE—A beautiful clear day set the stage for 76 dogs to compete in the Zamzows Fundamentals Frisbee Fest on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Ann Morrison Park. Over 200 people gathered to watch the dogs perform in the contest, which is in its 29th year. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Idaho Humane Society, which receives all proceeds of the food and soft drink revenue.
Boise resident, Brian Iyall, and his Border Collie Aussie mix Ollie set 2021’s adult distance record by catching the Frisbee at 182 feet, which is over 60% the length of a football field. Hailey resident Sean Bunce’s five-year- old Australian Shepherd/Blue Healer mix, Peyton, caught the Frisbee at 175 feet, which earned him second place in the adult distance category. Bunce also won third place in adult distance category when his 18-month-old Labradoodle Lambeau caught the disc after running 169 feet.
There was a total of five categories the dogs competed in: Adult Distance, Child Distance (ages 14 and under) and Style (all ages). An Underdog award was also given to the dog weighing 35 pounds or under with the largest three-throw cumulative distance, and a Best Overall Catch award was given to honor the most outstanding “catch of the day.”
Kira Shippy, 12, of Middleton, and her Aussie/Lab mix Bear won the Child Distance category with a distance of 72 feet. First place in the Style category went to Bunce and his dog Peyton. The Underdog award went to Boisean Brittany Ballard and her one-year-old Border Collie Hylia. The Best Overall Catch was performed by Leslie and Todd Cook’s Border Collie Moana.