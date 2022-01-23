BOISE—One Stone High School students Elani Waight and Saumya Sarin and University of Idaho students Kallyn Mai, Peyton Barber and Danya Harris were named the high school and college winners of Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Youth Innovation Challenge.
Waight and Sarin were awarded a total of $3,000 in higher education scholarships and their high school was awarded $1,000. Mai, Barber and Harris received a shared $3,000 cash prize.
The Youth Innovation Challenge is a reverse pitch competition for high school and college students to propose solutions to real-world problems facing Idaho. This year’s competition provided 10 challenges offered by local leaders in organizations that included Albertsons, City of Boise and the University of Idaho.
Nearly 50 students applied for this year’s competition and the event judges were a diverse group of professionals with entrepreneurial experience.
Waight and Sarin focused on Black Box VR’s challenge of creating a fun video game that allows the user to get a great physical workout. They proposed a competitive VR running game called “Lab Run,” linked to a mobile app and incorporating exercises already utilized at Black Box VR.
Mai, Barber and Harris responded to Albertsons’ challenge of attracting millennial employees with a compelling value proposition. Their team proposed seven recommendations, which included offering financial coaching, mentorship programs and student loan assistance.
“Because our youth will solve the problems of the future, it’s critical to give them opportunities to hone their talents,” said Tiam Rastegar, Trailhead executive director, who also serves as co-chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week. “We’re pleased to see this year’s winners become empowered through solving real-life issues in their communities and developing stronger entrepreneurial skills.”
The 2021 Youth Innovation Challenge was presented by the Idaho STEM Action Center and sponsored by the City of Boise, Micron, Wells Fargo and the University of Idaho.