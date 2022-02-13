BOISE—The Albertsons Companies Foundation recently presented more than 35 local charities with grants from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program. Organizers said all ticket sales from the 32nd Boise Open golf tournament presented by Chevron went to the charities.
The Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program allowed ticket purchasers to choose which local charity would receive the money from their ticket purchase.
Five of the charities receiving donations were Idaho Humane Society ($110,246), Special Olympics Idaho ($31,906), Camp Rainbow Gold ($31,596), Boise Rescue Mission Ministries ($24,366) and the Warhawk Air Museum ($21,756). In total, the 2021 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron generated a Korn Ferry Tour Charity record $2.9 million for Charities.
“We are thrilled to support local Treasure Valley charities in such a big way,” said John Colgrove, Intermountain Division President. “Albertsons and the Albertsons Foundation are very excited about the success of last year’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and the huge amount of money it raised for charities thanks to the support of our local fans and amazing sponsors. We look forward to another great event this year and adding to our 32-year charity total of almost $30 Million.”
The 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron will take place August 18 – 21, at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise. For more information, visit AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.