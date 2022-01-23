MERIDIAN— Over the last 20 years, Boise radio station 107.9 LITE FM has been making hundreds of Christmas wishes come true every holiday season through the charity program called ‘a Christmas Wish.’ The program facilitates the granting of special requests from the community to provide relief to families in need during the holiday season.
This year, Microbe Formulas, local Meridian health and wellness company, partnered with the radio station to grant a Boise veteran and his kids a few Christmas wishes.
Local Boise veteran, George, served as a special combat soldier and completed personal detachment training. While serving during the war in Afghanistan, he served as a personal bodyguard for high-ranking government officials, Afghani officials and acting generals as they made their way through dangerous corridors. George and his comrades are the reason that many of these folks made it home to their families safe and sound.
After George’s recent job change, his new co-workers began to get to know him more and grew to admire the type of dad and hero he is, along with recognizing that he was in need. They reached out to LITE FM to suggest a Christmas wish for George “to let him know he’s not alone and never will be again.”
Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of Microbe, explained, “Microbe Formulas is happy to participate in a program that provides a beacon of hope for families in need in the Treasure Valley. We were honored to be able to provide George with a new couch, a significant gift card for groceries, and our own health program, the Foundational Protocol.”