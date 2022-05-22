SAN FRANCISCO—Preliminary judging of the essay and video entries has been completed for the 2022 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest for high school students in the western United States and two Pacific Island jurisdictions.
Local winners in the essay contest for the district of Idaho are Liz Duke-Moe of Boise High School, who won first place and a prize of $1,000; Abigale Elam of Fruitland High School, who won second place and $500; and Austin Giffen of Timberline High School, who won third place and $250.
In all, the circuit received 800 essays and 112 videos this year. This year’s contest focused on students’ free speech rights. The contest challenged students to address “What are students’ free speech rights – and responsibilities – on and off campus?” Participants were asked to consider what rights the First Amendment provides to students engaging in free speech, both inside and outside of school.
The contest was open to high school students in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington state, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. In all, 42 essays and 29 videos out of the 912 total entries received were selected to advance to the next round for consideration by judges, court staff and members of the bar. The Ninth Circuit Public Information and Community Outreach (PICO) Committee will determine the final winners at the circuit level.
First-place winners at the circuit level will be invited to attend the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Montana, and a total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay and video winners. Circuit-level winners will receive $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place and $1,000 for third place along with a commemorative prize.
Finalists are the winners selected to advance to the final round of competition. Civics contests sponsored by the judicial districts in the Ninth Circuit offered cash prizes and/or certificates for the winners of their essay and video competition.