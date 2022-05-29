BOISE—Julie McConnel’s twin six-year-old boys, Milo and Charlie, love to run.
“They love to be active, love to run and sometimes love to run off,” she shared with a laugh. The boys, who have Down Syndrome, will be participating in the upcoming 2022 Capitol Classic Kids Race, an event open to children ages 6 – 14 and all abilities.
McConnel said one of her boys doesn’t have as much stamina and will benefit from one of the 30 Boise High School student volunteers who will be assisting at the race, which will have an adaptive course. The volunteers will provide a little extra encouragement and help to those needing it. “They’re there to help make it accessible for all children and all abilities,” she said.
The event, sponsored by the Treasure Valley YMCA and Saint Alphonus, will take place June 4 at 10 a.m. The one-mile course starts at the Historic Boise Train Depot and ends at the State Capitol with a Finish Fair in Cecil D. Andrus Park. Everyone is a winner and receives a medal and t-shirt.
There is free race entry for challenged athletes and financial assistance available to others who need it. Packet pick up is June 2 from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Big Al’s in Meridian. Racers are required to pick up their race information before the event as there is no packet pick up on race day.