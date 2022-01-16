Karl Pedersen, owner of Southwood Homes, presented a check on Jan. 6 for $49,000 to Amy Curry, president of Boise Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support for children, youth and families experiencing foster care in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE—Seven months after breaking ground on a house in Eagle, real estate developer Karl Pederson completed the house and dedicated a portion of the proceeds to local nonprofit Boise Angels.
Boise Angles seeks to walk alongside children in the foster care system, as well as their caretakers, by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building and mentorship.
After attending an informational dinner put together by Boise Angels alongside local MultiMedia Company, Totally Boise, Pedersen was instantly drawn to the purpose and efforts put forth by the Boise Angels.
“The mission behind Boise Angels truly resonated with me. From that night on…I knew there had to be a way I could show support,” said Pederson, CEO and Board of Director for the Diversified Opportunity, Inc. and owner of Southwood Homes, LLC. “That’s when the idea of a house dedicated to the Boise Angels House came to be. I’ve been amazed to find local sub-contractors who are more than willing to participate in this amazing initiative. Supporting Boise Angels and their mission will better our communities and be an investment in our future.”
Local vendors that donated a portion of their invoices to the project include Cutler Framing, Franklin Building Supply, Amp Electric, Partners Insulation, Hernandez Painting, All Idaho Doors, Western Idaho Cabinets, Ferguson Enterprises, Gutter Kings, Great Floor, Squeegee Boys, Lilac Landscaping, Contempo and Country-side Design.
The Boise Angels House has already been sold to a family who is excited to be a part of the legacy.
Boise Angels is on a mission to create sustainable change in the foster care system so that every single child in foster care in the Treasure Valley will be supported and empowered to succeed. Valuing the community of Boise, Boise Angels works to create a trauma-informed, wrap-around support service model to help strengthen families. Learn more about the Boise Angels, visit boiseangels.org.
