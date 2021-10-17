NAMPA—Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a global nonprofit Christian organization based in Nampa, is the subject of a feature-length documentary, “Ends of the Earth.” The movie will be released in 700 theaters nationwide and will be shown in local theaters on Oct. 18 and 21.
The inspirational film shares true stories about the lengths MAF pilots and others go to in serving the most isolated people around the world. The documentary, which explores faith, the passion to help others and how hope emerges from tragedy, was written to challenge and inspire audiences to consider serving the deepest needs of others, whether it is around the globe or right next door.
“Ends of the Earth” will be shown locally at the Village Cinema 15 and Cinemark Majestic Cinemas 18, in Meridian, and the Regal Boise Stadium 22. The film will also be released to churches throughout Idaho on the same day as the theatrical release. For more information about the documentary, visit endsoftheearthmovie.com.
MAF was founded in 1945 by WWII pilots who had a vision for using aviation to spread the gospel. Since that time, MAF has grown to a global family of organizations serving in 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Indonesia and Latin America, supporting the work of missionaries, Bible translators and relief and humanitarian agencies around the world.