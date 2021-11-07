TREASURE VALLEY—Cranksgiving, the annual Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt on bicycles, returns for a sixth year Saturday, Nov. 20. Sponsored by Valley Regional Transit, City Go and ACHD Commuteride, the event will feature costumed teams of cyclists riding all over town, gathering all the items necessary to fill Thanksgiving food boxes. The boxes go to St. Vincent De Paul for distribution to Treasure Valley families in need.
Instead of an entry fee, each rider should bring money to purchase food items, even though many of the items are available free from generous supporting businesses. Teams get a manifest listing the food items they need to collect and a list of fun tasks to complete along the way. Trophies and prizes are awarded to the three fastest teams, the team with the biggest turkey and the best team costumes.
The event will start at 11 a.m. near the Boise GreenBike building, 106 E. 34th Street, Garden City. Masks are required in crowded situations, such as the start and finish of the event, and participants should follow protocols for the businesses they visit. The event will finish at Clairvoyant Brewing, 2800 W. Idaho Street, Boise. There will be live entertainment, food and drinks.
For those who don’t want to do the bike ride, but would still like to contribute, Cranksgiving organizers will accept food box donations at Clairvoyant. Go to the participant registration website and register to drop off food items. The shopping list will be emailed the morning of the event. For the latest updates on the event, visit the Cranksgiving Boise Facebook page facebook.com/CranksgivingBoise.